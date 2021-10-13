Dr. Thomas Ploch, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ploch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Ploch, DDS
Overview
Dr. Thomas Ploch, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Collierville, TN.
Dr. Ploch works at
Locations
-
1
Poplar2130 W Poplar Ave Ste 106, Collierville, TN 38017 Directions (901) 589-8786
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ploch?
Dr Ploch has been my dentils for over 25 years. Very gentle and very caring for his patients.
About Dr. Thomas Ploch, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Polish
- Male
- 1871652123
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ploch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ploch accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ploch using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ploch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ploch works at
Dr. Ploch speaks Polish.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Ploch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ploch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ploch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ploch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.