Dr. Thomas Pitts, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Thomas Pitts, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine

Dr. Pitts works at Thomas L Pitts MD in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    John P. Sorin M.d. Sc
    233 E Erie St Ste 702, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 763-2211
  2
    Stewart I Rosenfield MD Ltd
    201 E Huron St Ste 12-160, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
  • Provident Hospital of Cook County

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes Type 2

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dyslipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Malaise and Fatigue
Diabetes Type 1
Hyperlipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Thyroid Goiter
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hypercalcemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Iodine Deficiency
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
VAP Lipid Testing
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Craniopharyngioma
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes Counseling
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Gestational Diabetes
Gynecomastia
Hashimoto's Disease
Hyperaldosteronism
Hyperchylomicronemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Kidney Disease
Male Infertility
Obesity Counseling
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Proteinuria
Rickets
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Secondary Hypertension
Subacute Thyroiditis
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Disease
Thyroiditis
Turner Syndrome
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 18, 2022
    I'm 78, been to a lot of doctors over the years. If Dr. Pitts isn't the best, he's among the very best I've ever had. He listened to what I had to say and responded in ways that were meaningful to me. I don't know that I would have taken control of my diabetes without him.
    Charlie Newman — Jan 18, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Pitts, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1730146671
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    • McGaw Mc-Northwestern U
    • Harvard University
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Pitts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pitts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pitts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pitts has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pitts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

