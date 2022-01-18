Dr. Thomas Pitts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Pitts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Pitts, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Dr. Pitts works at
Locations
John P. Sorin M.d. Sc233 E Erie St Ste 702, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 763-2211
Stewart I Rosenfield MD Ltd201 E Huron St Ste 12-160, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Provident Hospital of Cook County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I'm 78, been to a lot of doctors over the years. If Dr. Pitts isn't the best, he's among the very best I've ever had. He listened to what I had to say and responded in ways that were meaningful to me. I don't know that I would have taken control of my diabetes without him.
About Dr. Thomas Pitts, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1730146671
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- McGaw Mc-Northwestern U
- Harvard University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pitts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pitts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pitts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pitts works at
Dr. Pitts has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pitts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitts.
