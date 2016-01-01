Overview

Dr. Thomas Pittman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Pittman works at UK Healthcare -Gastrointestinal Cancer in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Chiari's Deformity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.