Dr. Thomas Pitoscia, MD
Dr. Thomas Pitoscia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Millburn, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush Medical College.
MDVIP - Millburn, New Jersey25 E Willow St, Millburn, NJ 07041 Directions (973) 566-3747
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
He’s amazing! Very knowledgeable in just about every area and if there’s anything he thinks needs special attention, he will recommend a specialist. Thorough, understanding, caring and patient. I can’t say enough about him. I’ve been going to Dr. Pitoscia for over 36 years. I trust him with my life and often ask him for his opinion for family members. He always take the time to listen and will recommend someone for them. There are very few genuinely caring doctors like him. Love him!! Btw, most importantly, you can speak to his caring staff at any time., not like most places. They will talk to you whenever you need. Joan is Dr. Pitoscia’s right hand. She’s been with him for as long as I’ve known him. She’s a godsend!! She also is very thorough, understanding and caring!! Love her too!
- Overlook Hosp
- Overlook Hosp
- Rush Medical College
