Dr. Thomas Pitoscia, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Dr. Thomas Pitoscia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Millburn, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush Medical College.

Dr. Pitoscia works at MDVIP - Millburn, New Jersey in Millburn, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MDVIP - Millburn, New Jersey
    25 E Willow St, Millburn, NJ 07041 (973) 566-3747

Heart Palpitations
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Immunization Administration
Heart Palpitations
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Immunization Administration

Heart Palpitations
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Administrative Physical
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bronchitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Esophagitis
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pap Smear
Pharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Proteinuria
Reflux Esophagitis
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • QualCare

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 01, 2022
    He’s amazing! Very knowledgeable in just about every area and if there’s anything he thinks needs special attention, he will recommend a specialist. Thorough, understanding, caring and patient. I can’t say enough about him. I’ve been going to Dr. Pitoscia for over 36 years. I trust him with my life and often ask him for his opinion for family members. He always take the time to listen and will recommend someone for them. There are very few genuinely caring doctors like him. Love him!! Btw, most importantly, you can speak to his caring staff at any time., not like most places. They will talk to you whenever you need. Joan is Dr. Pitoscia’s right hand. She’s been with him for as long as I’ve known him. She’s a godsend!! She also is very thorough, understanding and caring!! Love her too!
    Maria Nazzaro — Feb 01, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Pitoscia, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1770586307
    • Overlook Hosp
    • Overlook Hosp
    • Rush Medical College
    • Internal Medicine
    Dr. Thomas Pitoscia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitoscia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pitoscia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pitoscia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pitoscia works at MDVIP - Millburn, New Jersey in Millburn, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Pitoscia’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitoscia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitoscia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitoscia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitoscia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

