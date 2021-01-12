Dr. Thomas Pintar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pintar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Pintar, MD
Dr. Thomas Pintar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Boise, ID. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center.
Idaho Nephrology Associates - Boise5610 W Gage St Ste A, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 448-7350Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
DaVita Caldwell Dialysis Center PD4716 Beacon Ln, Caldwell, ID 83605 Directions (208) 996-2294
Idaho Nephrology Associates - Caldwell1818 S 10th Ave Ste 120, Caldwell, ID 83605 Directions (208) 448-7349
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
It's not about the visit,it's about how he's taken care of my grandfather up into and including his dying days. Dr.Pintar thank you for taking care of my grandfather L.Reed and for taking his cat for him before he passed.
- University of Wisconsin Hospital & Clinics
- University of Wisconsin Hospital & Clinics
- University of Wisconsin Hospital & Clinics
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Nephrology
Dr. Pintar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pintar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pintar has seen patients for Gout, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pintar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
