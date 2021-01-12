See All Nephrologists in Boise, ID
Dr. Thomas Pintar, MD

Nephrology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Thomas Pintar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Boise, ID. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center.

Dr. Pintar works at Idaho Nephrology Associates in Boise, ID with other offices in Caldwell, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Idaho Nephrology Associates - Boise
    5610 W Gage St Ste A, Boise, ID 83706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 448-7350
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    DaVita Caldwell Dialysis Center PD
    4716 Beacon Ln, Caldwell, ID 83605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 996-2294
    Idaho Nephrology Associates - Caldwell
    1818 S 10th Ave Ste 120, Caldwell, ID 83605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 448-7349

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Valley Medical Center
  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 12, 2021
    It's not about the visit,it's about how he's taken care of my grandfather up into and including his dying days. Dr.Pintar thank you for taking care of my grandfather L.Reed and for taking his cat for him before he passed.
    Caldwell,Idaho Davita Dialysis — Jan 12, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Pintar, MD

    • Nephrology
    • English
    • 1952343352
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Wisconsin Hospital &amp; Clinics
    • University of Wisconsin Hospital &amp; Clinics
    • University of Wisconsin Hospital &amp; Clinics
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    • Nephrology
