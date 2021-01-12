Overview

Dr. Thomas Pintar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Boise, ID. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center.



Dr. Pintar works at Idaho Nephrology Associates in Boise, ID with other offices in Caldwell, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.