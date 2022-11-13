Overview

Dr. Thomas Pilkington, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Pilkington works at Arlington ENT Associates PC in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.