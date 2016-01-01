Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Phillips, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Phillips, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.
Locations
Kim James Charney M.d. Inc.1140 W La Veta Ave Ste 620, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (949) 287-3231
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Phillips, MD
Education & Certifications
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips speaks Armenian.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
