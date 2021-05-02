Dr. Thomas Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Pham, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Pham, MD is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Brenham, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Columbus Community Hospital, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Central Texas Foot and Ankle Centers601 Medical Pkwy Ste A, Brenham, TX 77833 Directions (979) 836-1111
- 2 19701 Kingwood Dr Ste 8A, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (832) 240-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Community Hospital
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Office clean. Wait time less than 10 minutes. Dr. Pham was professional, addressed issues, ordered tests, offered treatment plan, and answered all my questions.
About Dr. Thomas Pham, MD
- Podiatric Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
