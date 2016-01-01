Dr. Thomas Petrick, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Petrick, DMD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Petrick, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Guilford, CT. They specialize in Dentistry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE.
Dr. Petrick works at
Locations
Robert A Levine MD157 Goose Ln # 133, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 653-8008
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Petrick, DMD
- Dentistry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1043318421
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE
Dr. Petrick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petrick accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Petrick using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Petrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
707 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrick.
