Dr. Peters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Peters, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Peters, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Dr. Peters works at
Locations
-
1
Sundance Medical Center Llp500 E Windmill Ln Ste 125, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Directions (702) 263-4795
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I don't put up with doctors I do not trust. I've been back in LV for 14 years and been a patient of Dr. Peters for almost that long, as has my wife. Aside from Dr. Peters himself, there are two PA/Nurse Practioners
About Dr. Thomas Peters, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1659432250
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Dr. Peters accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peters works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.