Dr. Thomas Perkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Perkins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tullahoma, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester.
Dr. Perkins works at
Locations
-
1
Perkins Urology501 N Jackson St, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Directions (931) 222-4213
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Perkins was thorough and took his time explaining the situation to me. He answered all of my questions in layman's terms and was very courteous. He got to the bottom of the problem fast and I have had no issue since.
About Dr. Thomas Perkins, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1821006313
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Centre College Of Kentucky
- Urology
Dr. Perkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perkins accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Perkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Perkins works at
Dr. Perkins has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Perkins. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.