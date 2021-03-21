See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Rochester Hills, MI
Dr. Thomas Perkins, DO

Sports Medicine
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Perkins, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They completed their fellowship with Msu Sports Medicine

Dr. Perkins works at Rochester Hills Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Rochester Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester Hills Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    1349 S Rochester Rd Ste 205, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 239-5300
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fracture Care
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Fracture Care
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment

Treatment frequency



Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 21, 2021
    Dr. Perkins is a patient, encouraging doctor who did a TKR for me. He managed my pain well and explained procedures in a clear, understandable way. His willingness to answer questions often results in long waits, but he is worth the wait! Unfortunately, the young woman at the desk lacked the same friendly demeanor. She was curt—no smile, no welcome, and seemed to have an attitude with everyone in the waiting room. who asked her anything.
    About Dr. Thomas Perkins, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477658458
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Msu Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Perkins, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perkins works at Rochester Hills Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Rochester Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Perkins’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Perkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

