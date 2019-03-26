Overview

Dr. Thomas Pechin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shipshewana, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital, Parkview Lagrange Hospital, Parkview Regional Medical Center and Sturgis Hospital.



Dr. Pechin works at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine | Shipshewana in Shipshewana, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

