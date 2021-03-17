See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Dublin, CA
Dr. Thomas Peatman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (112)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Peatman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dublin, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus, San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.

Dr. Peatman works at WEBSTER ORTHOPEDIC MEDICAL GROUP in Dublin, CA with other offices in Oakland, CA and San Ramon, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Webster Orthopedics
    4000 Dublin Blvd Ste 100, Dublin, CA 94568 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 556-7320
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Webster Orthopedics
    3315 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 238-1200
    Webster Orthopedics
    5801 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 210, San Ramon, CA 94583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 355-7350
    Webster Orthopedics
    80 Grand Ave Ste 400, Oakland, CA 94612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 238-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
  • San Ramon Regional Medical Center
  • Stanford Health Care Valleycare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Hill Physicians Medical Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 112 ratings
    Patient Ratings (112)
    5 Star
    (101)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 17, 2021
    I wish I could give Dr Peatman and his staff 6 stars. I've had an ongoing difficult issue with my hip and knee and have been to a lot of doctors. Dr Peatman was the first doctor that actually listened to me and the first to actually try to figure out what was wrong, rather than giving up or saying there's nothing wrong with me. He always treated me with kindness and compassion and it made all the difference. His PA Brian, the imaging staff, and the front desk staff are all so kind and friendly as well. My only complaint is that it can be a long wait to speak to someone and can be difficult to get someone to call you back about issues, but they are such a busy office that it makes sense.
    About Dr. Thomas Peatman, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    27 years of experience
    English, German
    1427041938
    Education & Certifications

    University of Illinois at Chicago
    University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    University of California At Berkeley
    Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Peatman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peatman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peatman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peatman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peatman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peatman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    112 patients have reviewed Dr. Peatman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peatman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peatman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peatman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

