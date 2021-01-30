Dr. Thomas Pearson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Pearson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Pearson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas and Morton Plant Hospital.
Penn-Tampa Neurology & Sleep Medicine35111 US Highway 19 N Ste 207, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 771-1818
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
I knew as soon as I met Dr. Pearson that he was a different kind of doctor. Most doctors (not all, but most) appear to be too busy getting through their patient schedule to take any real time with me. I've often felt as if I am wasting their time and I'm just another invoice to submit to billing. Dr. Pearson has a very relaxed and down-to-earth demeanor and made me feel at ease immediately. He is intuitive and asked me just the right questions to narrow down to my specific issues; within the first visit we had a plan for how to proceed and I felt hopeful about the future. He explained treatment in detail and with examples I could understand and I felt like I had made a friend by the time I left the office. He employs the NeuroStar TMS therapy and Sarah Pearson explained in detail how the treatment works and what I could expect going forward. They are a dedicated team and obviously care deeply about the well being of their patients. I highly recommend Dr. Pearson!
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144204124
- Pa State University Hershey Mc
- Polyclinic Hospital
- Pennsylvania State University
- Penn State
- Neurology
Dr. Pearson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearson works at
Dr. Pearson has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pearson speaks Spanish.
134 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.