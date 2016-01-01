Overview

Dr. Thomas Peacock, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Sellersville, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand View Health.



Dr. Peacock works at Alliance Cancer Specialists in Sellersville, PA with other offices in Doylestown, PA and Chalfont, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.