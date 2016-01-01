Dr. Payne has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Payne, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Payne, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.
Locations
1
Candler Hospital Inc.5353 Reynolds St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 819-6325
2
Newborn Audiology Screening PC1000 Haddonfield Berlin Rd Ste 210, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 259-6645
3
Saint Francis Eastside125 Commonwealth Dr, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (856) 782-2212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Payne, MD
- Neonatal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine and Neonatology
