Dr. Thomas Patton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Patton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Patton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Alabama and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Patton works at
Locations
-
1
Alabama Neurology & Sleep Medicine100 Rice Mine Road Loop Ste 301, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Directions (205) 344-5395
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patton?
He is very professional and knowledgeable. Makes you feel that you are very important to him. Great bedside manner. Staff always courteous and helpful.
About Dr. Thomas Patton, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1790832582
Education & Certifications
- Vander
- University of Alabama
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patton works at
Dr. Patton has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Patton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.