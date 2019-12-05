Overview

Dr. Thomas Patton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Alabama and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Patton works at ALABAMA NEUROLOGY AND SLEEP MEDICINE in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.