Dr. Thomas Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Park, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Troy, MI. They completed their residency with Lafayette Clin
Dr. Park works at
Locations
-
1
Tbci1059 Owendale Dr, Troy, MI 48083 Directions (248) 526-0110
-
2
Thomas Park MD PC23077 Greenfield Rd Ste 430, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 552-0044
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I didn't see Dr Park but I saw Dr. Milner. She was friendly and made me feel safe. I was scared to see a psychiatrist, but it felt comfortable and the medication she prescribed worked and I am feeling better finally.
About Dr. Thomas Park, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Korean
- 1629169412
Education & Certifications
- Lafayette Clin
- St Marys Hosp
- Catholic University Medical College
- Psychiatry
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Park speaks Korean.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.