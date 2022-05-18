Overview

Dr. Thomas Parisi, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from St Christopher's College of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Parisi works at Personal Medical Care in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis and Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.