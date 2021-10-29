Dr. Thomas Parfenchuck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parfenchuck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Parfenchuck, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Parfenchuck, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Parfenchuck works at
Locations
-
1
Legend Orthopaedics811 13th St Ste 20, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 722-3401
-
2
Orthopaedics Associates2511 Associates Way, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 854-2140
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parfenchuck?
Knowledgeable, friendly, and efficient
About Dr. Thomas Parfenchuck, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1053346973
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parfenchuck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parfenchuck accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parfenchuck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parfenchuck works at
Dr. Parfenchuck has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Fusion and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parfenchuck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Parfenchuck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parfenchuck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parfenchuck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parfenchuck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.