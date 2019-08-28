Overview

Dr. Thomas Parente, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Med Far Eastern U and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.



Dr. Parente works at UF Health Leesburg Hospital in Leesburg, FL with other offices in Tavares, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Pulmonary Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.