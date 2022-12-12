Dr. Thomas Parent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Parent, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Parent, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Parent works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Millennium Physician Group400 8th St N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 649-3313Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parent?
My daughter broke her shoulder. Had to go see him. Never looked at shoulder. X ray and Kat scan proved badley broken told her to go back to work with one arm. Worst doctor I ever met.
About Dr. Thomas Parent, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1346307964
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Med University Of South Carolina College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parent has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parent works at
Dr. Parent has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Parent. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.