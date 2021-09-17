Overview

Dr. Thomas Pappas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Pappas works at Internal Medicine in Roslyn, NY with other offices in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Unstable Angina, Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.