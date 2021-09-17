Dr. Thomas Pappas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Pappas, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Pappas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Pappas works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Interventional Group100 Port Washington Blvd Ste 105, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 390-9640
-
2
Cardiac Interventional Group16303 Horace Harding Expy Ste 100, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions (718) 454-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pappas?
Dr Pappas is understanding, kind and listens. He understands the stress a patient can go through. He's a great doctor.
About Dr. Thomas Pappas, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1164474417
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pappas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pappas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pappas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pappas works at
Dr. Pappas has seen patients for Unstable Angina, Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pappas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pappas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pappas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.