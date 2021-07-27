Overview

Dr. Thomas Panichella, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.



Dr. Panichella works at Thomas F Panichella MD PC in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.