Overview

Dr. Thomas Panetta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Panetta works at PRINE Vascular in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Compression and Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.