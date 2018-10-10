See All General Surgeons in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Thomas Pane, MD

General Surgery
5 (51)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Pane, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.

Dr. Pane works at Atlantic Coast Aesthetics, North Palm Beach, FL in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in North Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Coast Aesthetics
    4360 Northlake Blvd Ste 106, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 626-8723
  2. 2
    Atlantic Coast Aesthetics, North Palm Beach, FL
    11911 US Highway 1 Ste 120, North Palm Beach, FL 33408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 422-4116

Hospital Affiliations
  • Broward Health Coral Springs

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Ptosis
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 51 ratings
Patient Ratings (51)
5 Star
(47)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 10, 2018
I had a mommy makeover with Dr. Pane on 10/5/18. I have never been so happy. My body has not looked this good since I had my son. He is so nice and the staff is great. I can’t wait to go back for my 360 Lipo.
Imani Malik in FL — Oct 10, 2018
Photo: Dr. Thomas Pane, MD
About Dr. Thomas Pane, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1932163896
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Detroit Med Ctr/ Wayne State University
Internship
  • Baystate Med Center
Medical Education
  • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Pane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

51 patients have reviewed Dr. Pane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pane.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

