Dr. Thomas Pane, MD
Dr. Thomas Pane, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.
Dr. Pane works at
Atlantic Coast Aesthetics4360 Northlake Blvd Ste 106, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 626-8723
Atlantic Coast Aesthetics, North Palm Beach, FL11911 US Highway 1 Ste 120, North Palm Beach, FL 33408 Directions (561) 422-4116
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
I had a mommy makeover with Dr. Pane on 10/5/18. I have never been so happy. My body has not looked this good since I had my son. He is so nice and the staff is great. I can’t wait to go back for my 360 Lipo.
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1932163896
- Detroit Med Ctr/ Wayne State University
- Baystate Med Center
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Dr. Pane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Pane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pane.
