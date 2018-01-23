Dr. Thomas Palmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Palmer, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Palmer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Regional Urology255 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71106 Directions (318) 683-0411Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Regional Urology424 Dixie Plz, Natchitoches, LA 71457 Directions (318) 352-6883
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the finest Doctors I’ve ever met. A lot of us guys don’t want to talk about Erectile Dysfunction and by chance the Veterans Choice Program sent me to Dr Palmer. When you discuss your problems with him he doesn’t make you feel inadequate. He makes you feel like a human being that cares about your problem with genuine concern. He was able to do in three visit what the Veterans Health Care system couldn’t do in five years. He diagnosed me with Low-T . The man gave me my life back. Awesome
About Dr. Thomas Palmer, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1811992373
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer works at
Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
