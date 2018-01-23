Overview

Dr. Thomas Palmer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.



Dr. Palmer works at Regional Urology in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Natchitoches, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.