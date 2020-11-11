Dr. Thomas Pae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Pae, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Pae, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Pae works at
Locations
-
1
Aki and Kroczek Surgical Associates605 W Central Rd Ste 201, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 255-3338
-
2
Rush Thoracic Surgeons - Arlington Heights880 W Central Rd Ste 5000, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-3800
-
3
Northwest Community Day Surgery Ctr II LLC675 W Kirchhoff Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-3800
-
4
Northwest Community Healthcare800 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pae?
I had a scary diagnosis of melanoma when I saw Dr. Pae. He put me at ease, he explained everything from start to finish, and was very patient and kind. He's also a great surgeon! Was early stage and they got it all.
About Dr. Thomas Pae, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1275635120
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pae has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pae accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pae works at
Dr. Pae has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Hernia Repair and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pae on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pae. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pae.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.