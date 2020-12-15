See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Midlothian, VA
Dr. Thomas Padgett, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Padgett, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.

Dr. Padgett works at Richmond Oral & Cosmetic Surgeons in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richmond Oral & Cosmetic Surgeons
    1680 Huguenot Rd, Midlothian, VA 23113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 430-5080
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Bone Grafting
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Bone Grafting

Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Tissue Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Dento Alveolar Surgery Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Jaw Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Teething
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 15, 2020
    Professional and efficient! Excellent work!
    Mark — Dec 15, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Padgett, DMD
    About Dr. Thomas Padgett, DMD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942308143
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Residency
    • NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH
    Internship
    • National Naval Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
