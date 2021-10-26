Dr. Oven has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Oven, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Oven, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.
Regional Rheumatology Associates Llp161 Riverside Dr Ste 302, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 798-1842
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Oven has been treating me for almost a decade. I live 45 mi. away and there's a rheumatology practice which just opened one mile from me. However, I am so thankful to Dr. Oven I'd never leave his. He is knowledgeable, caring, up on all the latest medical info and practices and very personable. I appreciate that he shares his knowledge with the medical students in training, and they are learning from the best. He is very sensitive to my needs and I have recommended him to several people. Dr. Oven has really helped me navigate my issues. Thank you, Dr. Oven
About Dr. Thomas Oven, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Oven accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oven has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oven has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oven on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Oven. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oven.
