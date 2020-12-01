Overview

Dr. Thomas Ott, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Ott works at Thomas E Ott MD in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.