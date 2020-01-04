Overview

Dr. Thomas Orgeron, MD is an Anatomic Pathology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Anatomic Pathology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.



Dr. Orgeron works at Dimitri Dermatology in Slidell, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.