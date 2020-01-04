Dr. Thomas Orgeron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orgeron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Orgeron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Orgeron, MD is an Anatomic Pathology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Anatomic Pathology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Orgeron works at
Locations
Southern Louisiana Medical Group LLC2104 Gause Blvd W Ste A, Slidell, LA 70460 Directions (985) 643-4575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Orgeron will go out his way to help. I am so glad I go to him for my arthritis. Thank you Dr. Orgeron. I am getting the relief that I need.
About Dr. Thomas Orgeron, MD
- Anatomic Pathology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1922322940
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
