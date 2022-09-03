Dr. Thomas O'Lynnger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Lynnger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas O'Lynnger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas O'Lynnger, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Southeastern Neurosurgical and Spine Institute109 Doctors Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 797-7150
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was admitted for a tumor on my spine that was causing lower body paralysis, Dr. OLynnger was able to quickly apprise the situation and performed spinal fusion surgery on me the next day before permanent damage was done. Due to his expertise and the spinal team at Prisma health, I am now pain free and have an excellent chance to make a full recovery.
About Dr. Thomas O'Lynnger, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1093031916
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Lynnger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Lynnger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Lynnger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Lynnger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Lynnger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Lynnger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Lynnger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.