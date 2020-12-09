Dr. Ollila has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Ollila, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Ollila, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Providence, RI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 164 Summit Ave Ste C, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (844) 222-2881
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-4742Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thomas Ollila is an excellent oncologist. I feel so blessed that he is my doctor. Dr. Ollila is very professional and very responsive. Additionally, he has great communication skills and is a genuinely caring, kind person. He is the best!
About Dr. Thomas Ollila, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1184984049
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Ollila accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ollila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ollila. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ollila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ollila, there are benefits to both methods.