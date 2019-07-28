Dr. Thomas Oliver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Oliver, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Oliver, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Locations
Tallahassee Neurological Clinic1401 Centerville Rd Ste 300, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-5115
Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare1300 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-5115
Tmh Physician Partners Cancer & Hematology1775 One Healing Pl, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 431-4226
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Oliver, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1861617755
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oliver has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oliver accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oliver has seen patients for Neuroplasty, Subdural Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oliver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.