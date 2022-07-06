Dr. Oliveira has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Oliveira, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Oliveira, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Elsinore, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Oliveira works at
Locations
-
1
Oliveira Medical Inc.506 W Graham Ave Ste 107, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530 Directions (949) 218-2334
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He listens, takes the time needed to explain answers to any questions. Straight shooter kind of doctor. I can’t recommend him enough. Actually I am afraid to give him such a wonderful recommendation because I don’t want to make it tougher to get an appointment with him. You won’t be sorry if you choose him as your GP.
About Dr. Thomas Oliveira, DO
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1124291828
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
