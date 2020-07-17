Dr. Thomas Olexa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olexa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Olexa, MD
Dr. Thomas Olexa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center, Magruder Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital and The Bellevue Hospital.
Sandusky Orthopedics/Rheumatlgy1401 BONE CREEK DR, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (419) 625-4900
Bellevue Hospital1400 W Main St, Bellevue, OH 44811 Directions (419) 625-4900
- Firelands Regional Medical Center
- Magruder Hospital
- ProMedica Memorial Hospital
- The Bellevue Hospital
Thank You Dr. OLEXA and the Team you had in 2018. Replaced Rotar cuff tear and cleaned out the bone in shoulder. Very informative, very helpful,courteus, and thanks to Dr. Tom, I can now throw a football. Havent been able to do that since I was 15, then Heavy Highway Construction for 25 years. RECOMENDED.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1144201088
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
