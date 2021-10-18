See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Clovis, CA
Dr. Thomas O'Laughlin, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (40)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Thomas O'Laughlin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clovis, CA. They completed their residency with Stanford U Med Ctr

Dr. O'Laughlin works at Thomas J O'laughlin MD in Clovis, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas J O'laughlin MD
    Thomas J O'laughlin MD
255 W Bullard Ave Ste 112, Clovis, CA 93612
(559) 498-0268

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fibromyalgia
Chronic Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Fibromyalgia
Chronic Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Delta Health System
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 18, 2021
    Ruth Garcia-Mota MS; SW. — Oct 18, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas O'Laughlin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1306886916
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Stanford U Med Ctr
    Internship
    • U Md Hosp
