Dr. Thomas O'Hagan, MD
Dr. Thomas O'Hagan, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Great Lakes Orthopedic Center4045 W Royal Dr, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-0900
Great Lakes Orthopaedic Center4045 N Royal Dr, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Medical Center
- Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I could not have asked for a better experience this far. From the first appointment after being referred in to the first post operation appointment today. Dr. O’Hagan and the entire staff are amazing. The entire process has been flawless and actually enjoyable.
About Dr. Thomas O'Hagan, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Rothman Inst-Jefferson U
- University of Chicago
- New York Medical College
- Notre Dame
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. O'Hagan speaks Spanish.
