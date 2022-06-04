Dr. Thomas Odmark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odmark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Odmark, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Odmark, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas and Morton Plant Hospital.
Locations
Largo/Pinellas Park Office12416 66th St Ste A, Largo, FL 33773 Directions (727) 547-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I hate seeing these reviews for Dr. Odmark. There is not another doctor around who could help me where I could walk on my ankle. Dr. Odmark performed surgery about five years ago now and my ankle is amazing I would never know I had a problem. I was told if I had surgery my ankle would be worse, I am playing pickle ball, racquetball, and all sports, never feel pain whatsoever he’s the best doctor ever. Thank you thank you for healing me.
About Dr. Thomas Odmark, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427005081
Education & Certifications
- Lonestar Orthopaedics, Foot and Ankle Fellowship
- University Of Cincinnati, Department Of Orthopaedic Surgery
- Emory University
- University Of Notre Dame, Summa Cum Laude
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Odmark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Odmark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Odmark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Odmark works at
Dr. Odmark has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Odmark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Odmark speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Odmark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odmark.
