Overview

Dr. Thomas Odar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Odar works at Cardiac Associates in Rockville, MD with other offices in Germantown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.