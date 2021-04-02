Dr. Thomas Odar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Odar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Odar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Odar works at
Locations
Cardiac Associates15225 Shady Grove Rd Ste 201, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 670-3000
Cardiac Associates19735 Germantown Rd Ste 190, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (240) 449-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had my first visit to Dr. Odar’s office. Dr. Odar was very kind and compassionate. He put me at ease and made the office visit very comfortable for me. His staff was very efficient, accommodating and kind. Anastasia was wonderful preparing and assisting me with my EKG and stress test. I would highly recommend Dr. Odar and his staff.
About Dr. Thomas Odar, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1457387458
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Odar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Odar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Odar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Odar has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Odar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Odar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Odar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Odar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.