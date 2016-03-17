Overview

Dr. Thomas O'Connor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.



Dr. O'Connor works at Platinum Anesthesia Professional P.c. in Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.