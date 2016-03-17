Dr. Thomas O'Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas O'Connor, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas O'Connor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Dr. O'Connor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Platinum Anesthesia Professional P.c.1000 N Broad St, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions (215) 368-1646
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Connor?
Removed cataracts without complications.
About Dr. Thomas O'Connor, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1891792347
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Connor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Connor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Connor works at
Dr. O'Connor has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Trichiasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Connor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.