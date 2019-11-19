Overview

Dr. Thomas O'Connor Jr, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Dana - Farber Cancer Institute and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. O'Connor Jr works at Dana Farber Cancer Ctr Oncology in South Weymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Colorectal Cancer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.