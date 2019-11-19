Dr. Thomas O'Connor Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connor Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas O'Connor Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas O'Connor Jr, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Dana - Farber Cancer Institute and South Shore Hospital.
Dr. O'Connor Jr works at
Locations
Dana Farber Cancer Ctr Oncology101 Columbian St Fl 3, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 624-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Dana - Farber Cancer Institute
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a cancer patient of Dr. O’Connor for 4 years. He is kind and smart and always takes time to answer my questions.
About Dr. Thomas O'Connor Jr, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1669507141
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Rochester General Hospital
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
