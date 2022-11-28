Dr. Thomas O'Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas O'Connor, MD
Dr. Thomas O'Connor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Thomas O'Connor, MD, LLC701 Cottage Grove Rd Ste A210, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 904-6779
Personal Care Physicians501 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 674-4334
Thomas O'Connor MD, PA2151 E Commercial Blvd Ste 302, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hartford Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Dr. O'Connor has to be the most knowledgeable men's health M.D I've ever met. His exam, and consultation was spot on and he literally gave me BACK my life. He spent a whole hour with me and went over every inch of my PMH and set me on the path back from feeling horrible every day. I can't say enough about this Doctor. His staff are unmatched as well, attentive, knowledgeable, and caring.
- University Ct; John Dempsey Hospital
- New York Medical College
- Syracuse University
Dr. O'Connor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Connor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Connor works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.