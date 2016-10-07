See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. Thomas Obrien IV, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.5 (25)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Thomas Obrien IV, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. 

Dr. Obrien IV works at Kindred Hospice in Nashville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kindred Hospice
    1321 Murfreesboro Pike Ste 510, Nashville, TN 37217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 366-8890

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.5
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(15)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Thomas Obrien IV, MD

  • Orthopedic Surgery
  • English
  • 1750323911
Education & Certifications

  • Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Obrien IV has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Obrien IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Obrien IV works at Kindred Hospice in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Obrien IV’s profile.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Obrien IV. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obrien IV.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obrien IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obrien IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

