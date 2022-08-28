Dr. Thomas O'Brien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas O'Brien, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas O'Brien, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Davenport, FL. They graduated from Hahnemann University - Philadelphia PA and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.
Pulmonary Disease Specialists - Davenport10124 US Highway 27 Ste 202, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (863) 275-3877
Pulmonary Disease Specialists - Central Avenue1121 N Central Ave Ste B, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 593-3746
Pulmonary Disease Specialists - Cypress Parkway1012 Cypress Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34759 Directions (407) 593-3799
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. O’Brien Has been my pulmonologist for the last 20 years. I’m a nurse and I appreciate doctors that are knowledgeable. He not only has a great bedside manner his diagnostic capability is unsurpassed. I drive over an hour each Way for an office visit. My husband is also under Dr. O’Brien’s excellent care.
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- Navel Hospital Portsmouth - Portsmouth VA
- Navel Hospital Portsmouth - Portsmouth VA
- Navel Hospital Portsmouth - Portsmouth VA
- Hahnemann University - Philadelphia PA
- Internal Medicine
Dr. O'Brien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Brien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Brien has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Brien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Brien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.