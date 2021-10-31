Overview

Dr. Thomas O'Brien, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus.



Dr. O'Brien works at TGO Medicine, P.C. in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.