Dr. Thomas O'Brien, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas O'Brien, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas O'Brien, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus.
Dr. O'Brien works at
Locations
-
1
Tgo Medicine PC121 E 60th St Apt 4D, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 688-0237
Hospital Affiliations
- BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Brien?
Dr OBrien was very helpful and knowledgeable in treating me for a UTI . I would definitely go back to urgent care to see him
About Dr. Thomas O'Brien, DO
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063434298
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabas Hospital
- Massapequa General Hospital
- DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG
- New York Institute of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Brien accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Brien works at
Dr. O'Brien speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Brien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.