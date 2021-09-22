Dr. O'Brien has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas O'Brien, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas O'Brien, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital, McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. O'Brien works at
Locations
-
1
Ohio Heart and Vascular Center2123 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 206-1320
-
2
The Christ Hospital Physicians - Ohio Heart & Vascular1380 NW Washington Blvd, Hamilton, OH 45013 Directions (513) 863-5362
-
3
The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center - Liberty Township7335 Yankee Rd, Liberty Township, OH 45044 Directions (513) 792-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital
- McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr O’Brien is not only a great doctor. But he listens to all your concerns even if it has nothing to do with your heart. I absolutely love him.
About Dr. Thomas O'Brien, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1003844366
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
