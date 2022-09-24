See All Plastic Surgeons in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Thomas Oberg, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Thomas Oberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Oberg works at OCULOPLASTIC SURGERY INC in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oculoplastic Surgery Inc
    1002 E South Temple Ste 308, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 844-3223
  2. 2
    The Eye Institute of Utah
    755 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 363-3356
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alta View Hospital
  • Salt Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Eyelid Disorders
Facial Fracture
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Scars Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PEHP
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 24, 2022
    I have been a patient this year for both an evaluation and needed eye surgery. He clearly cares and is very thorough in his evaluation. Without a doubt I felt in very good hands seeing and being treated by him.
    Dr.Liz Mcgill — Sep 24, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Oberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801021126
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Center for Facial Appearances with Richard L. Anderson, M.D.
    Internship
    • University of Utah
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Univ Az
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Oberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oberg works at OCULOPLASTIC SURGERY INC in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Oberg’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Oberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

