Dr. Thomas Oberg, MD
Dr. Thomas Oberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.
Oculoplastic Surgery Inc1002 E South Temple Ste 308, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (877) 844-3223
The Eye Institute of Utah755 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 363-3356Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta View Hospital
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient this year for both an evaluation and needed eye surgery. He clearly cares and is very thorough in his evaluation. Without a doubt I felt in very good hands seeing and being treated by him.
About Dr. Thomas Oberg, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1801021126
Education & Certifications
- Center for Facial Appearances with Richard L. Anderson, M.D.
- University of Utah
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- Univ Az
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Oberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Oberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.